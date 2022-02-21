VALDOSTA – Travis and Angela King are celebrating “love month” in a special way.
On Feb. 17, the King’s celebrated Angela’s birthday by receiving a pink "Breast Cancer Truck” from ADM Trucking. Travis also celebrated his birthday Feb. 11.
“The company painted and sent the truck in honor of my wife,” Travis said. “Over the last 19 years, my boss and co-workers have heard me talk about her and all she does to bring awareness to breast cancer. I mentioned a truck to bring awareness and they made it happen.”
As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Angela brings awareness and celebrates others in the community through the King Of King Breast Cancer Foundation.
“Because many people follow me and know my story, it is important for me to share this exciting moment with the community,” Angela said. “My husband will be able to work and spread breast cancer awareness.”
In past years, Angela has marked her birthday while in or leaving the hospital, due to her ongoing health issues — breast cancer and COPD lung disease.
Angela said her husband knowing how much this truck means to her has made this birthday even more special.
“I am so overwhelmed with joy and love in this moment," she said. "I thank God for allowing me to be able to celebrate this special day.”
This June, the Kings will mark 33 years of marriage.
“Thank you to my wonderful husband, Travis, and ADM Trucking/ Stratas Foods of Valdosta for this wonderful tribute,” Angela King said. “He kept his vows and promises to me, especially the ‘through sickness and in health,’ he has been there through it all and never left my side.”
She also thanked a host of family, friends and her caretaker for always thinking of her and her husband throughout the years.
Travis and Angela thank ADM Trucking, Inc. for thinking of both of them as the company works to recognize, organizations and causes.
“I thank ADM for being supportive through the years of my wife’s illnesses and to see about her. Especially my boss, Quincy Smith, for putting this idea in the ears of the right people to have this truck in her honor,” Travis said.
The King’s will be celebrating their birthdays with a special getaway, gifted by friends and family.
