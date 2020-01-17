VALDOSTA – The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association continues honoring MLK this holiday weekend.
— An annual observance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St., where Dr. John Manning Sr. will be the guest speaker and Jacqueline Crawford will receive the humanitarian award.
— A youth program is scheduled 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. A fellowship dinner will follow the program, and guests are asked to bring canned goods for donations.
Born Jan. 15, 1929, Martin Luther King Jr. rose to prominence during the civil rights era. Using Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent methods of civil disobedience, King led demonstrations to protest inequality in the lives of black citizens in the South and throughout the United States.
As a young preacher, King’s work truly began in the mid-1950s when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white person on a Montgomery bus. King became a leader of the 385-day Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The boycott set a pattern for his civil-rights work. He gained great prominence but with terrible consequences. As he rose to national recognition during the bus boycott, he also suffered the bombing of his house.
He would become honored and jailed. King received the Nobel Peace Prize but he endured the violence of Selma. He preached “I have a dream,” while people attempted to silence him. He would practice love but be the focus of hate.
He lived for the Declaration of Independence’s American promise that all men are created equal. On April 4, 1968, he died for that ideal, killed by an assassin’s bullet on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.