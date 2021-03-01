VALDOSTA – A unique kid’s clothing store in Valdosta Mall is targeting an April 1 opening date.
Owner Miranda Ulm finalized details with the mall last week and will bring her business, South Georgia Smocks, to the mall’s former pop-up shop space.
The new store will be located across from Dallas Wayne Boot Company and will sell children’s smocked clothing.
“I’m definitely insanely proud of myself and I feel super accomplished,” Ulm said.
It was a search for low-cost clothing that led to the birth of South Georgia Smocks.
Mom to four foster kids, she started looking for affordable clothing options for her children last year and became overwhelmed with pricing.
Ulm said she had just left her patient care tech job at South Georgia Medical Center in August and was not looking to spend a lot of money on clothes.
“It was more cost effective to create my own line,” she said.
She established South Georgia Smocks in November and said it gained much attention. She went into the mall to inquire about utilizing the pop-up shop space and ended up walking out with a year’s lease, she said.
“I feel like it’s where I’m supposed to be,” Ulm said.
Enid Santana, mall specialty leasing manager, said South Georgia Smocks is one of four businesses that will open within the first four months of 2021.
She said the company “appeals to the traditional Southern mom.”
“It’s a different style from the other children’s stores,” Santana said.
South Georgia Smocks will offer wholesale custom-designed smocked and appliqué clothes. Ulm said they’ll be upscale but affordable with prices at $42 and lower.
The store will also have accessories, Ulm’s kid’s shoe line and hair bows.
More information about South Georgia Smocks is available at southgeorgiasmocks.com and on Facebook.
Santana said there are spaces available for leasing in the mall. Call Santana at (229) 474-3363 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.