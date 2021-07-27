VALDOSTA – Kids Health Valdosta is hosting a back-to-school bash for area students 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 29, at its office, 2707 N. Forrest St.
Kids Health Valdosta is a subsection of South Central Primary Care Center.
Justin Leggett, outreach coordinator for South Central Primary Care Center, said the free event is a way for the new Valdosta office to connect with the local community.
"I think it's a great way for us to introduce our services to the community, as well as giving back to the community at the same time," he said. "So, I think it's a win-win for both parties."
One bag of school supplies will be donated per child, according to organizers. If the child is not present, the donation will be given one bag per adult.
Leggett said there will be free food and a raffle for passes to Recoil Trampoline Park.
Though this is the first time Kids Health Valdosta is hosting a back-to-school drive, Leggett said it will be held annually.
Call (229) 646-8693 or (229) 316-8116 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.