Kicks for Cats: VHS students start nonprofit

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education recognized two 10th-grade students, Johnny "Jay" Ball and Brayden Anderson, at the board meeting Tuesday.
Ball and Anderson began raising money last year in the midst of COVID-19, to fulfill their parents' wishes to find or develop community service opportunities.
They developed Kicks for Cats out of their shared passion for "cool sneakers" to provide quality shoes to children in their community.
Kicks for Cats has raised more than $3,000 in donations and has provided approximately 100 kids with new shoes in less than a year.
During the board's recognition, the students presented a $1,000 check to Valdosta elementary school principals to be divided and used to purchase shoes for students in need.
In addition to Valdosta City Schools students, Kicks for Cats has provided shoes for children at LAMP's New Horizon Shelter, The Haven and the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason and board members commended the young men on their hard work.
