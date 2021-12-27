Kicks for Cats hosts basketball challenge

VALDOSTA – Students from J.L. Lomax and Pinevale elementary schools faced off in the Kicks for Cats Basketball Challenge earlier this month at the Pinevale Elementary School gym.
With a score of 23-8, the J.L Lomax girls team took it home. In a close nail-biting match, the Pinevale boys team came out on top with a score of 18-16.
The winning teams were awarded with a trophy and “bragging rights” but all participating teams were presented a fresh pair of “kicks” and a T-shirt by their respective principals, Dr. Tret Witherspoon and Royce Thomas.
“I am so proud of my students for their excellent performances during both games and I’d like to thank the Kicks for Cats charity for making this possible,” Witherspoon said.
The Kicks for Cats organization was founded by Valdosta High School sophomores Brayden Anderson and Jay Ball during the pandemic with the goal of providing students with stylish new sneakers. Through their efforts, they have raised $6,000 to donate to all five Valdosta City Schools elementary schools to provide shoes to students in need.
“These young men were looking for opportunities to volunteer during COVID, and when they couldn’t find one, they created one,” VCS officials said in a statement. “They have been diligent in their efforts to provide shoes to those in need and we’re hoping to make events like this game into a semi-regular event.”
All proceeds from the J.L. Lomax vs. Pinevale game went to the Kicks for Cats organization. Donations and sponsorships can be made to the Valdosta City Schools Foundation referencing Kicks for Cats.
