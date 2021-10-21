Kickball tournament supports Miracle League

VALDOSTA — The Miracle League of Valdosta hosts its first-ever Kicking for Miracles Kickball Tournament fundraiser.
Miracle League invites the entire community to come watch the tournament starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, to cheer on a dozen community kickball teams as they compete to win $750 in cash prizes at the Freedom Park Miracle Field Complex, 3795 Guest Road, Lowndes/Valdosta Parks and Recreation representatives said in a statement.
Games start 10 a.m. on the Miracle Field as well as fields 9 & 12. The Chick-fil-A mobile trailer will be on hand, representatives said.
All money raised will go directly to supporting the Miracle League of Valdosta. There are a couple of team spots still available. They are first-come, first-serve with a $150 entry fee. The deadline is 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
The event is sponsored by Lee Container.
Founded in 2006, the Miracle League of Valdosta removes "the barriers that keep children and adults with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime," representatives said. "We provide an inclusive environment so that everyone can enjoy the rush of sports regardless of ability."
Visit valdostamiracles.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.