KFC wins Beautiful Business Award

VALDOSTA — KFC, 3026 N. Ashley St., was selected as Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful and Valdosta Junior Woman’s Club’s Beautiful Business for February for its "efforts in beautification, litter prevention and building maintenance."
The Beautiful Business Award program was established by KLVB in partnership with VJWC in 1998 to "positively reinforce businesses that are making a positive contribution to the overall beauty of the community," organizers said.
Judging is based on the appearance of paint, molding, trim and structural surface, overall neatness, accessibility to and how well trash receptacles are maintained, visual impact of landscape and the use and preservation of trees.
“We were not only impressed with the outstanding job that KFC did with the terrific landscaping, but also with the great job they did renovating and preserving their original building," said Candace Arnold, VJWC representative.
