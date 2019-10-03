VALDOSTA – Gov. Brian Kemp sang the praises of South Georgia Wednesday during the Home Builders Association of South Georgia 54th Installation of Officers Awards and Annual Membership Luncheon.
The Home Builders Association is something near to Kemp's heart. As Lowndes County Commissioner Scottie Orenstein explained in his introduction of the governor, Kemp is a past president and his wife, Marty Kemp, is a past vice president of the Athens Area Home Builders Association. Both are still active members.
“Gov. Kemp is no stranger to our association. In fact, this is the third time he has served as our guest speaker at an annual meeting,” Orenstein said. “He promised to be a governor for all of Georgia and his presence in South Georgia and Lowndes County was unrivaled. His attendance here today and throughout our community this week is evident of his desire to 'make good on his promises,' despite a very busy schedule.”
During Gov. Kemp's speech, he praised the Valdosta-Lowndes County community, noting all of the places he visited while in town including Moody Air Force Base.
“Y'all have a great team in this community and I'm really excited about all the things going on here,” Kemp said. “We have not forgotten South Georgia and we are not going to. It is an honor to be here.”
Kemp also shared all the forward progress Georgia has made as a state in areas such as workforce growth and expansion into rural Georgia.
“During the fiscal 2019 year, the global commerce division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development reported the creation of 29,000 new jobs but best of all with those new jobs came 7.4 billion of investment through 332 local projects we worked last year,” Kemp said. “While we understand that Atlanta is our capital, is the jobs magnet and serves as the logistics hub for our state, 74 percent of those projects were created outside of 285.”
He ended his speech by saying he is proud of what we have accomplished but also wants everyone to know that he is just getting started and will be putting hardworking Georgians first.
Following Kemp's speech, the Home Builder's ended the luncheon with an awards presentation and installation of the upcoming year's officers.
Awards for the afternoon were presented to Robert Morris, Builder Member of the Year; Nikki Rodgers, Associate Member of the Year; Brittini Hall, Presidential Choice Award; H and S Supply, Lifetime Member Award; and Orenstein, Legendary Member Hall of Fame and Lifetime Directorship.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
