ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor plans to deploy National Guardsmen to any nursing home or similar facility facing COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
In a statement released Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said troops would be sent to specific locations “to implement infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to mitigate COVID-19 exposure among vulnerable residents.”
"Georgia's top priority is increasing health care capacity to protect vulnerable Georgians, especially those residing in long-term care facilities," Kemp said. "If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks."
Twenty Guardsmen are headed to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home in Pelham to audit existing sanitation methods, train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures and thoroughly clean the facility, the statement said. Pelham Parkway has reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
For future missions, only four or five soldiers will deploy to a specific facility. However, for Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, 20 soldiers are going for training purposes, according to the statement.
