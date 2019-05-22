VALDOSTA — Representatives of Gov. Brian Kemp's Georgians First Commission stopped by Valdosta this week to hear from local business leaders about what can be done to improve small businesses in South Georgia.
The meeting was held at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center and hosted by the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
Scott Hilton, director of implementation for Georgians First Commission, gave a presentation showing the importance of small businesses. The Kemp administration has tasked the commission with reviewing regulations and modifying procedures to streamline government, remove inefficiencies and cut red tape.
"The reason the governor wants us to get out and about across the state is to hear from as many folks as possible and to really listen to those questions, concerns, ideas that you have that could make our state better," Hilton said. "What runs this state is small business."
During the presentation, business and government leaders brought up concerns regarding college students leaving the community immediately after high school, poor access to capital for minority-owned businesses and a lack of good employees for businesses to pull from.
Chamber President Myrna Ballard said Georgians are innovative and creative, but so often leave the state after starting a new business due to a lack of capital.
"We come up with new ideas, establish new business, and then it comes time for second-stage growth and there's no money available, so they move out of state," Ballard said.
She said there is a list of businesses that started in Georgia but moved out of state.
Hilton reassured Ballard that problem was on the governor's radar and the commission is working to resolve the issue. He said he personally worried about college graduates starting a new company and moving to places such as Austin, Texas, or California.
Participants also expressed concern of people leaving smaller cities and towns due to a lack of activities. A few attendants at the lunch mentioned that new, large businesses never consider moving to places that don't offer activities for employees.
Hilton said there are options available from the state to help rural areas with these issues, and the purpose of the commission is to look into what specific things can be done to support struggling parts of the state.
The commission was established earlier this year through Kemp's first executive order in office and is a followup on Kemp's campaign promise to promote small business growth in the state.
Kemp has said he hopes to promote growth through common-sense initiatives and by applying successful private-sector solutions to state government.
“Right now, as you know, our state is the epicenter for job growth," Kemp said. "We have been the top state for business for six years, a leader in countless industries, but we cannot rest on our laurels, we have to keep chopping, as we say. And I believe together we can make Georgia the best state in the nation for small businesses as well.”
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
