VALDOSTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp and Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore announced an emergency operation plan for the agency which includes a 60-day extension for many Georgians with a driver’s license and/or ID Card nearing expiration.
Along with the extended expiration dates, the DDS customer service centers have ceased customer-facing services until further notice for the well-being of customers and DDS employees, state officials said.
“To maintain a safe and healthy environment for our citizens and the DDS team who assist them at the centers, this is an important step," Kemp said. "Having an extension allows hundreds of thousands of Georgians to legally drive and have proof of identity during this emergency period while DDS centers are closed.”
In February, DDS served more than 250,000 customers in person statewide and is one of the highest volume agencies serving the public in the state.
“I appreciate the governor’s prompt action to protect the health of DDS customers, team members and their families," Moore said. "Our business partner, Thales, is to be commended for swiftly endorsing our emergency plan to provide the extended cards to our customers.”
