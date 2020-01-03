VALDOSTA – The Southern Judicial Circuit officially has a new judge.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced his selection James "Jim" Prine to fill a vacancy on the Superior Court of the Southern Judicial Circuit, according to statement from Kemp's office.
Prine served as the senior assistant district attorney of the same circuit since 2002, according to the statement.
"Given Jim's extensive background with the Southern Judicial Circuit, I am confident that he is the right man for this job," Kemp said in the statement. "As a judge, he will prioritize the business of the court and uphold justice, fairness and proper decorum."
Prine earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and law degree from the Georgia State University College of Law. Since 2002, Prine has served as the senior assistant district attorney of the Southern Judicial Court.
He is active with the Thomasville Kiwanis Club, and he is a member of the South Georgia Intelligence Network Law Enforcement Group and Thomas County Bar Association, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
Prine earned the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller Recognition for Outstanding Record in the Prosecution of Offenders in 2006, and he was named the Georgia State Arson Control Board Prosecutor of the Year in 2014.
He and his family reside in Thomasville.
Prine fills the seat vacated by Harry Jay Altman. Serving since August 1994, Altman submitted his letter of resignation to Kemp in September after serving 25 years on the bench.
