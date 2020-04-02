A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 9:37 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp issued the details late Thursday of the state's shelter-in-place order that is effective Friday. This is a developing story. Details to follow.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.