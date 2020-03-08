ATLANTA – Quarantined passengers from a cruise ship are being transported to Georgia for testing, according to a statement from the governor's office Sunday.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in the statement 34 Georgia residents and other Americans who live in the eastern United States are being transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta from the Grand Princess cruise ship on the California coast.
Kemp said the transfer comes after a Saturday night discussion with federal officials.
"These passengers will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19," Kemp said in the statement. "They are expected to arrive at Dobbins late Monday, March 9, or early Tuesday, March 10.
"I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested. In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their health-care providers."
Kemp said his office has been in "constant communication with the Trump Administration, lawmakers and state and local officials to ensure the health and safety of families across Georgia and our country."
Saturday, Kemp reported three new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, raising the number to five.
