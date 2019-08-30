Kemp appoints VSU professor to commission

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Dr. Karla Hull was recently appointed to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission Board by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Hull, who will serve until 2021, will represent the state’s public universities on the board, which establishes guidelines and oversees the preparation, certification, professional conduct and recruitment support of certified personnel employed in Georgia schools, university officials said.
“My professional experience has given me a strong foundation for service in this role, and I am honored to be chosen to serve,” Hull said. “I hope to lend a fair and balanced voice on the educator preparation sub-committee.”
At VSU, Hull serves as director of the Sullivan Scholarship Program, university liaison to the Valdosta City School System’s Valdosta Early College Academy and professor of curriculum, leadership and technology.
Having more than 40 years of experience in higher education as a faculty member and administrator, Hull has served in various leadership capacities during her years at VSU, including interim provost and vice president of academic affairs (2012-13); interim dean of the graduate school and assistant vice president of research (2008-11); dean of the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services (2012); head of the Department of Early Childhood and Special Education (2007-08); and head of the Department of Special Education and Communication Disorders (2003-07).
She has served on multiple national accreditation teams as well as program review visiting teams for the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Hull holds a doctor of education in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Vermont. She and her husband, Thomas Gorman, live in Valdosta and have two children, Jennifer Gorman and Teresa Gorman Greinke.
