ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of businesswoman Kelly Loeffler Wednesday morning to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Sen. Johnny Isakson, effective Dec. 31.
"From the farm to the New York Stock Exchange, Kelly Loeffler has lived the American Dream," Kemp said in a statement released by his office. "I'm confident that she will work every single day to keep that same dream alive for our children, grandchildren and generations to come. Kelly Loeffler will stand with the President, Sen. (David) Perdue and their allies in the U.S. House and Senate.
"I'm excited to appoint Georgia's first female senator in nearly 100 years – but, more importantly, I'm excited to appoint a life-long Republican who shares our conservative values and vision for a safer, stronger Georgia."
The governor described her as a patriot who will "defend life against the radical left's abortion-on-demand agenda, protect the Second Amendment, champion pro-growth policies, support our President and put hardworking Georgians first."
Kemp also promised she would strengthen immigration laws, finish the border wall and "work to end this impeachment circus in Washington, D.C., and get Congress back to work for the American people."
"Over the last 25 years, I've been building businesses, taking risks, and creating jobs," Loeffler said in a statement. "I haven't spent my life trying to get to Washington, but there are a few things folks are going to find out about me: I'm pro-Second Amendment, pro-military, pro-Wall, and pro-Trump. I'm a life-long conservative, and I make no apologies for my conservative values.
"I'm strongly pro-life and believe that every life is a blessing. When it comes to protecting the innocent, I don't look to government for the answers. I look to God.
"With all of the important work to be done in D.C. and here in Georgia, I'm disgusted by the impeachment circus and strongly oppose it. It's a sideshow and partisan distraction. Democrats need to quit playing politics. We're facing the fight of our generation - and that's why I'm here. As an outsider, I know that I'll have to prove it. I'll work hard every day to earn Georgians' confidence and support with my votes, priorities, and actions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.