Distance is often marked by shifts in time.
Travel several miles to the west and eventually you enter a new time zone. Cross the Georgia state line into Alabama, you leave the Eastern time zone and pass into the Central time zone.
By simply crossing the state line into Alabama, you “regain” an hour. Keep traveling west, the hours push backward. Drive to California and the Pacific time zone; when it is 1 p.m. there, it is 4 p.m. in Georgia.
Miles traveled east or west mark changes in time, which seems to add to the distance traveled. Moving from one time zone to the next represents time travel in real time.
But there is a different sort of time travel, which represents just as large a leap of distance without having to travel at all. If you’ve ever changed your sleeping schedule, or moved from one work shift to another, you have likely traveled this great distance without changing your address.
In my younger days, my wilder days, my single days, I was a night owl. Then, it wasn’t uncommon for my head to hit the pillow at about the same time I now rise from bed. I knew the look of Valdosta’s streets in the middle of the night. At the Waffle House, I was on a first-name basis with the late-night crew. I could tell a person what was open during the wee morning hours. And I knew many other late-night folks, my old friends who were also night owls, and I lived this way for years.
Then I changed time zones.
There was no major move but the change was cataclysmic.
I still lived in Lowndes County and worked at the newspaper, but I married, became a dad, my beloved late-night hang-out closed. The out-and-about night owl slept, or at least stayed closer to home. And slowly, I switched from a late-night reveler to an early riser. It seemed like a different world, when actually it was the same world, the same town, at a different time. I had made a personal time-zone change without physically traveling a foot.
But even this type of time change can relate to distance.
Usually, a change in one’s personal time zone has something to do with some alteration in one’s life. A person gets married, or a couple has children, or you get older and priorities change, or you just can’t hang out all night like you once could, or you start a new job with a different schedule.
Or for those who switch to the night, many of the same lifestyle changes also apply, except that a person is now compelled to become a night owl because they have come of age and are on their own, or divorced, or sleep differently, or can’t sleep at all.
Often since my time zone changed, it’s as if I’ve moved to a different town. It’s like going to sleep in Georgia at 5 a.m. and waking up in California at 5 a.m. Time has passed though the map and the clock says you haven’t moved a foot.
It’s just you’re now waking at the time you once went to sleep. But it feels like a different place, not necessarily better or worse, but different. I rarely see my old night-owl friends, though when we do run into each other, it seems many of their time zones and lives have changed, too.
You see things from a different perspective. The curve in the road which you knew at 3 a.m. is still the same curve at 9 a.m., but it isn’t, because it is different, the time has changed, your view of things has changed. Your destinations are as different as your arrival and departure times.
But the change in a personal time zone is as vast as miles. The distance can’t be bridged by simply returning east to the time you knew because it has all changed, and the faces are no longer as familiar in the glow of the night lights. Dawn is no longer the end of a day but the beginning.
Yet, in the world of time zones, the sun is always setting and always rising, and it is always 5 a.m. somewhere.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
