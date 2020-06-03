Keep Lowndes Valdosta Beautiful faces funding cut

VALDOSTA – Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful could be headed for the trash heap.
Lowndes County commissioners agreed to stop funding the nonprofit environmental agency during a May 27 work session about the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, Commissioner Scottie Orenstein said.
"It was generally the consensus during our open budget meeting and that was the right direction to go," Orenstein said.
He added he is in favor of the move as nearly 85% of the budget pays the salary of Aaron Strickland, KLVB executive director.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter confirmed eliminating the KLVB budget was one of the options discussed at the meeting. He told The Valdosta Daily Times that commissioners feel a "more holistic" approach to litter control is needed instead of relying on big cleanup events held by KLVB six or seven times a year.
The county recently established a litter control department within the county public works department to pick up litter on a daily basis.
If the budget is reduced to zero, what would happen to KLVB?
"I don't even want to go down that road, but we would have to dissolve the unit if so," Michael Noll, KLVB vice-chair, told The Times.
Noll attended the May 26 County Commission meeting to encourage communication between KLVB and commissioners.
"I strongly believe that the county's decision to dramatically cut KLVB's funding is based on a number of misconceptions and misunderstandings plus a lack of communication," Noll said during the citizens to be heard portion of the meeting.
Noll expressed concern about the July 2019 budget reduction from $60,000 to $35,000.
Since 2016, the county allocated $60,000 to KLVB – a $10,000 bump from its $50,000 annual budget for nearly a decade – but in the FY2020 budget, the county allocated only $35,000 to KLVB.
At a county budget hearing held earlier in 2019, Commissioners Orenstein and Clay Griner expressed frustration about a FY2020 budget proposal doubling the KLVB budget to more than $120,000 in addition to members being concerned with litter and illegal dumping happening in the county. Some commissioners said they wanted more than KLVB could offer.
In February, several KLVB board members attended a Lowndes County Commission meeting to support the organization. Noll, along with Jeanette Coody, a founding KLVB board member, spoke on behalf of KLVB during that meeting.
Noll said more than 13,000 non-paid volunteers have participated with KLVB since its inception and have collected what amounts to more than 2.6 million pounds of trash that would have otherwise stayed in the environment or washed down the river.
“I have never missed a project that has been held since the inception of KLVB,” Coody said. “It is my joy to speak on behalf of the KLVB and to know the good that it has done.”
During the May 26 commission meeting, Noll expressed a desire for improved communications between KLVB and the County Commission. Since KLVB is funded by the county's landfill fund and tipping fees, which Noll said had "significantly increased," he didn't understand the reason for cutting funding last year.
Noll suggested a compromise – restoring the KLVB budget to pre-2016 amount of $50,000.
The $50,000 restoration does not seem likely now.
Noll said he believes the funding cuts are politically motivated. Strickland ran against Orenstein in the 2018 election for County Commission. Orenstein has denied the allegation in the past saying it is untrue and he supported Strickland running against him in the 2018 race.
Commissioners will officially hold a vote on the new budget June 19.
If county funding indeed drops to zero, KLVB may have to drop a letter and become KVB as the City of Valdosta would be KLVB's only other option, Noll said. KLVB was jointly established through Lowndes County and Valdosta, but the county provides funding to the environmental organization.
That route, however, remains unclear. While he has not spoken with Valdosta government, Slaughter maintained he had discussions with Mayor Scott James Matheson about the county's discussion regarding KLVB funding.
KLVB would be in favor of working out an arrangement with the city, Noll said, and he is hopeful Valdosta will continue to work with his organization.
Noll remained adamant there still is a path to keeping KLVB alive.
"I want this to work," he said. "This organization cannot just disappear because of the ignorance and stupidity of commissioners."
Desiree Carver contributed to this report.
