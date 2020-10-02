Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful disbanded

VALDOSTA — Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful is no more.
After 23 years of service to the community, the volunteer beautification force voted itself out of existence Wednesday night after the county dropped all funding for the group from the current budget.
Michael Noll, KVLB’s vice chairman, said he believes the cutoff of county money was politically motivated after Aaron Strickland, former KVLB executive director, ran for Lowndes County Commission in the 2018 election. County officials have denied any political motivation.
“The need to reduce litter while increasing beautification initiatives has surpassed the level of service a volunteer force can be expected to overcome,” Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter has said in past statements.
The county has created a litter control department within the public works office.
After the county ceased funding the group during the summer, KLVB approached the city for help but was turned down.
In the wake of the vote Wednesday, Noll said money wasn’t the problem, with KVLB returning $2.13 for every dollar invested in it.
Among the projects that KVLB hosted were river cleanups, electronic waste recycling and educational programs about environmental stewardship for children.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
