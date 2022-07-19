Kappa Psi presents health fair

VALDOSTA – Kappa Psi Sigma Philo affiliates hosts a community health fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Scott Park, 1101 Old Statenville Road.
Organizations scheduled to be on site include LAMP, Goodwill, Wellness, HIV testing, Baby Luv, Care Source, Life South, Children First, clothing drive, Choices for Life, Black Voters Matter, Family Village of Aya, Union Cathedral Church.
There will be free food and drinks, adolescent and youth health, free blood-pressure screenings, resources from Barnes Drug store, etc., organizers said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.