Kaotic Angels helps family celebrate Easter

VALDOSTA — Marguerite Moehle lost her husband, Matthew Moehle, to acute myeloid leukemia on New Year’s Eve 2020. The Kaotic Angels Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club wanted to ensure she and her children had an Easter to remember, club members said in a statement.
Kaotic Angels members hid eggs in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday and returned later that morning to present the children with Easter baskets filled with lots of goodies as well as participated helping them hunt eggs, members said.
Kaotic Angels is a law-enforcement motorcycle club made up of first responders (firemen, paramedics, law enforcement, health care professionals, and military).
"Their mission is to pursue the enjoyment and safety of riding all over the world, while supporting our brothers and sisters, making sure that 95% of all proceeds are donated to help veterans, battered women and children, autistic children in need and our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, firefighters and health care," members said.
