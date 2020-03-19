Kang named PAGE STAR student

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School senior Albert M. Kang has been named the school’s 2020 PAGE STAR student.
Kang selected Joy Eldridge, AP history teacher at Valdosta High School, as his STAR teacher. Craig Harper, executive director of Professional Association of Georgia Educators, announced the honor earlier this month.
Kang, the son of Jonghoon Kang and Myung Soog Lee, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT, school officials said.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation.
Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 27,500 students and the teachers they have selected as the most influential to their academic achievement.
High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for STAR nomination.
STAR begins each year in participating Georgia high schools when the STAR student is named and chooses a STAR teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
Students then compete for school system recognition as the top STAR student, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners contend for the honor of being named state PAGE STAR student. STAR teachers continue with their STAR students at every level of the program.
“PAGE is proud to recognize all of the district STAR students for their academic success and the opportunity they have to honor an educator who made a difference in their life. It's always a pleasure to participate in the regional event and hear about all that these students and teachers have accomplished," Harper said.
"We are very proud of Mr. Kang and Ms. Eldridge and the academic excellence they exemplify at Valdosta High," Harper added. "Thanks to Jeff Fulp, general manager (ERCO Worldwide), for sponsoring this local event."
PAGE and the PAGE Foundation honor outstanding students and educators and encourage academic excellence through competitive academic programs such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.
