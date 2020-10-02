'Kajillionaire' is rich, movie entertainment

“Kajillionaire” (Crime, Drama: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins
Director: Miranda July
Rated: R (Sexuality, sexual references and strong language)
Movie Review: “Kajillionaire” is an original script. It is as enjoyable as it is weird. This con artist movie is an arthouse film for those wanting something different that makes one contemplate complex characters.
The Dynes, Robert (Jenkins), Theresa (Winger) and their daughter, Old Dolio (Wood), are a family of con artists. They meet a cute, energetic Latina woman, Melanie (Rodriguez), who finds the Dynes intriguing. Melanie becomes a partner in crime with the Dynes, and Robert and Theresa treat her like their daughter, which causes Old Dolio to question her standing in the family.
Arthouse films are often unique and different. They offer nuanced originality where more mainstream photoplays are usual cookie-cutter stories.
“Kajillionaire” is an arthouse movie. It is an artistic movie teeming with symbolism. Anyone in this movie’s audience should pay attention to the numerical monetary amounts. These amounts are pivotal to the story.
Despite subtle messages expressed through money and con schemes, the characters themselves are eccentric individuals. They seem like vaudevillian acts happening simultaneously. The cast plays their roles in satisfying manners.
Evan Rachel Wood plays an androgynous, long-haired, 26-year-old. Her deep voice is perplexing initially, but she quickly becomes likable as Old Dolio. One can easily feel empathy for Old Dolio. This exists because her parents are not role models.
Jenkins and Winger are seasoned actors. Their roles are as far out as Wood, but the actors easily make their alter egos engaging.
Gina Rodriguez plays the only non-eccentric character. The “Jane the Virgin” star is captivating. She brings a sense of groundedness to this narrative.
Throughout all the weirdness, “Kajillionaire” is fun. Character actions are perplexing occasionally, but they shine. Their awkward actions are entertaining, and the nice music composed by Emile Mosseri matches their actions and helps set to mood.
Director-writer Miranda July has a nice style peculiar but gratifyingly stimulating. “Kajillionaire” is similar to her past screenplays, “Across the Universe” (2007) and “Nest of Tens” (2000). Sure, her movies contain oddities that may deter some, but she offers originality in droves.
Grade: B (Entertainment and originality value is worth a Kajillionaire.)
Now playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“The Shortcut” (Horror: 1 hour, 21 minutes)
Starring: Zak Sutcliffe, Jack Kane, Sophie Jane Oliver, Zander Emlano and Molly Dew
Director: Alessio Liguori
Rated: R (Violence, thematic elements, gore, profanity and sexual innuendo.)
Movie Review: Moviegoers should avoid this movie by taking a shortcut to another, better movie. This horror feature release is a typical bad for the genre.
“Shortcut” exemplifies the worst bad horror movies. The acting is abysmal, the plot is sketchy and the frights are cheap.
Five teens and a bus driver are going very slowly on a desolate road in the wild. Their unknown destination during an eclipse is shortened when a strange creature intercepts their path. Five friends must become the best of allies to defeat a terrorizing foe.
Who cares where this group is traveling because this plot takes you nowhere important. Maybe, the monster just wanted a ride, too.
This amateur production is poorly scripted by writer Daniele Cosci. She throws in as many horror stereotypes as possible. None stick. None have an intelligent execution.
“Shortcut” has many shortcomings, including poor direction by Alessio Liguori (“In the Trap,” 2019). Liguori has a habit of directing lackluster horror movies.
Grade: F (It comes up short.)
Now playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
