K9 chase results in arrest

VALDOSTA — A chase Tuesday led to drug charges against a Valdosta man, police said.
Around 11:30 p.m., an officer with a K9 made a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
The driver ran, and the K9 tracked him, stopping at a locked shed in a back yard. The homeowner said the shed shouldn’t have been locked and gave officers permission to open it, the statement said.
The suspect tried to push the door shut, but officers were able to open the door enough for the K9 to bite the suspect on the leg and hold him until officers could detain him, police said.
Officers said they found more than 443 grams of marijuana, more than 11.5 grams of cocaine and items indicative of narcotics sales. Officers also seized over $4,200, in U.S. currency, the statement said.
The suspect — described as a 30-year-old Valdosta man — was treated at South Georgia Medical Center for superficial injuries from the K9 bite, police said. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of an officer and driving on a suspended license, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
