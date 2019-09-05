$120k in marijuana confiscated in Lowndes traffic stop

VALDOSTA — Marijuana and THC products, valued at $121,200, were found in a car stopped on Interstate 75, according to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Pavis Keff Posang, 26, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a Schedule I drug Sept. 3 after a deputy found 9.5 pounds of marijuana and 1,301 THC vape pens in his Ford Flex near the I-75 mile marker 11, authorities said.
Deputies pulled over the Ford because it almost hit the rear end of a car, reports state.
During the traffic stop, the driver appeared nervous. A K9 unit alerted the deputy of drugs present in the car, which gave the Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit probable cause to search and find the marijuana and THC products, according to an LCSO report.
