VALDOSTA – A man is in custody after a police dog located a backpack of illegal substances.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue, police stopped a car, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
The driver fled on foot from the vehicle and was apprehended after a short foot chase, authorities said.
A K-9 unit searched the area and discovered a backpack containing marijuana, cocaine, MDMA and Alprazolam, which has a combined street value of $4,800, and two hand guns, police said. One of the handguns had been reported stolen out of Valdosta in 2015, according to the statement.
Frank McDonald, 28, was transported to the Lowndes County jail on charges of misdemeanor obstruction of a law-enforcement officer and felony charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession with intent to distribute MDMA ecstasy, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
“This officer and his K-9 partner did a great job in tracking down this offender and locating all the contraband. Our officers were able to not only get a substantial amount of dangerous narcotics off of the street but also two handguns,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
