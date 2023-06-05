VALDOSTA — Two juveniles are charged with firearms violations.
Police responded late last week to apartments in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after a 911 caller said a fight might break out, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Detectives stopped a car trying to leave the complex and found a passenger with a rifle; the passenger was a 16-year-old boy, police said.
The detectives recovered another firearm plus marijuana from a 14-year-old boy in the car, police said.
Both juveniles were taken to a regional youth detention center. Both teens are charged with misdemeanor minor in possession of a firearm, while the 14-year-old is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.
“This was outstanding work by our Narcotics Unit to get these guns out of the hands of juveniles. It is concerning that these juveniles not only had guns but were out after midnight. Whatever they were going to do was quickly stopped,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.
