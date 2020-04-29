VALDOSTA — Two juveniles were charged with burglary Tuesday night, according to Valdosta police.
At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a Norman Drive business in reference to an alarm, according to the Valdosta Police Department report.
Police found damage to the front and rear of the building, indicating someone had entered the building, according to the statement.
A K-9 unit located two juveniles, ages 16 and 15, hiding in woods behind Academy Sports, police said.
The pair were charged with felony burglary and felony possession of burglary tools, according to the statement.
“The alarm system, surveillance system and the K-9 proved invaluable in this case. We are very proud of how quickly our officers responded and investigated this case. Their quick action led to the offenders being captured before they could leave the immediate area,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
