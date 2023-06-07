VALDOSTA — A juvenile was arrested Wednesday on a firearms charge.
At 8:49 a.m, police headed to an apartment in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road to follow up on a previous investigation, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Detectives found a juvenile hiding in a closet with a weapon in his pants pocket, police said. Another firearm was found in the apartment.
He was arrested and taken to a regional youth detention center on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of a pistol, police said.
Both firearms were seized and will be processed at the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory to determine if they have been involved in any criminal activity, police said.
