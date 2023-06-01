VALDOSTA — A juvenile was arrested last week on a burglary charge.
At about 11:30 p.m., May 27, police headed to a business in the 800 block of North Ashley Street for a burglary alarm, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released mid-week.
Officers found a window that had been forced open and a 15-year-old boy behind a nearby business. The boy gave officers a false name and date of birth, police said.
Police determined the boy had been involved in a burglary; he is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor giving false name to law enforcement. A relative of his was contacted and came to the incident location, police said.
“This was great work by our responding officers. Once it was determined that a burglary had occurred, officers began to canvass the area. This resulted in finding the offender, who was still in the area,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.
