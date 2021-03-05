Just a Text Away: Clinic offers new mental health service

VALDOSTA — A new, free way to receive mental health help will soon be available from Valdosta State University’s Family Works Clinic.
People in need of someone to talk to will be able to text “CONVO” to (229) 234-1435 and immediately chat with someone who can help 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday.
“We live in a ‘right now’ kind of world,” said Tabitha McCoy, clinical coordinator. “This way people are able to connect to someone right then.”
McCoy added the world tends to tell people they should heal themselves, leading to some not knowing who or how to reach out for help.
“Family” may be in the name, and families are welcome, but FamilyWorks is open to any and everyone, from individuals to couples.
FamilyWorks therapists help patients work through several issues including anger management, anxiety, depression, divorce, loss and domestic violence.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have experienced loneliness and anxieties they may not have faced before, McCoy said.
The pandemic has allowed FamilyWorks clients to meet with therapists virtually, which has opened the clinic to a larger range of clientele.
The center serves as a training ground for VSU graduate students, who are always under direct supervision of a trained therapist, while providing therapy services to people in need.
All graduate students are in their second year of the program and are screened and have taken a comprehensive exam prior to seeing clients.
Tommy Hampton IV is in his second year of being clinically active and has found there’s no certain “box” someone needs to check to be seen for mental health concerns.
“I always encourage people to have at least one session,” Hampton said.
Asia Evans is a first-year marriage and family therapy student and works as a graduate assistant.
Similar to Hampton, she has seen many of her friends and peers battling mental health issues and wanted to find a way to help.
Both students feel openness surrounding mental health is moving in the right direction but there are still some stigmas attached, especially in the male and Black communities.
“I would like to see mental health services more openly available; more advertised, especially here in our community,” Hampton said.
Hampton and Evans agree since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a noticeable uptick in the need for someone to talk to.
“Since COVID, we’ve seen a lot of issues surrounding just feelings of feeling lonely and having no one to connect to or talk to,” McCoy said. “Folks that may not have ever felt they struggled with feelings of being anxious or nervous and that sort of thing are starting to feel that way because they can no longer connect with their support and foundation as they used to.”
In-person and virtual sessions are based on a sliding scale based on family size with many patients paying little to nothing per session. When first making an appointment, the fee will be discussed and a client should say if he is unable to pay.
The text line service is free of charge.
To schedule an appointment, the main intake number is (229) 219-1281.
More information or online contact can be found at www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/human-services/marriage-family-therapy/familyworks/.
The FamilyWorks Clinic is located at 903 N. Patterson St.
