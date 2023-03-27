VALDOSTA — Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for a suspect arrested in the death of a Valdosta teenager in 2021, according to the Southern District Attorney’s office.
Kendrick Mitchell, 18, was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the Nov. 20, 2021, death of DaNedra Sessoms, according to a Valdosta Police Department.
At 5:10 a.m. that day, someone called 911 to report a shooting at the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive, police said.
Officers found Sessoms in the road with gunshot wounds. Police and bystanders tried to provide first aid until medics arrived but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
A suspect known to Sessoms shot her and fled the scene in a vehicle, which he soon abandoned before fleeing on foot, police said.
The trial is scheduled to take place in Lowndes County Superior Court.
