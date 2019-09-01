VALDOSTA — Got stuff that needs hauling off? The Junk Doctor is taking new patients.
Former insurance salesman Sonny Waller opened his junk-removal business Aug. 10.
Having sold his insurance agency and being semi-retired, he decided to start the new business "to kill the boredom."
"I did some research and found this business model works well in other cities," he said.
Waller and his right-hand man, Micky Cereijo, are not scrap dealers.
"We are strictly junk and debris removal," Waller said.
He said Cereijo is a man "who can make something out of junk."
Along with moving old appliances and trees that have already been cut down, Junk Doctor does a lot of move-out cleanings for landlords and property managers, he said.
"You know, for people who move out in the middle of the night," Cereijo said.
They will also clean out attics.
"We'll pull the stuff out, and homeowners can go over it to see what they want to throw away and what they want to keep," Waller said.
Junk Doctor will not handle toxic materials or old cars and is not a moving company, he said.
The company tries to maximize recycling and will haul items to the Salvation Army and Goodwill, Waller said.
The starting fee is $45, "which gets you one appliance moved," he said. Bigger jobs require on-site study to make price estimates, Waller said.
Junk Doctor uses clean trucks and properly dressed people, "not someone you wouldn't want to let into your house," Cereijo said.
The company can be contacted at (888) 910-6250 or through its website, www.junkdr.net.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
