Junior Beta Club inducts new members

Submitted Photo
The W.G. Nunn Elementary Jr. Beta Club recently held its annual key induction ceremony. Nine new members were welcomed into the group of fourth- and fifth-grade scholars. National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in the United States. The mission of the group is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership, and service. Club members are pictured with Anne Cardella and Sheila McCall, Jr. Beta Club sponsors.
