VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters observed its 30th anniversary and Juneteenth with a week of celebratory events.
The organization began celebrating with a kick-off at Southside Library, Monday, June 13, Black Tuesday, June 14, and “BOOK-Yard” Bar-B-Q, Friday, June 17.
Adrian Rivers, event organizer, said, “Organizing this event has been a lot of fun. We had more people from the community get involved. Black Tuesday was my favorite, as it gave us a chance to support Black-owned businesses. We could not have done any of this without our Black Tuesday sponsors.”
During Black Tuesday, the organization partnered with business owners to allow patrons to enter a raffle to receive a utility bill voucher.
Rivers said the utility vouchers were sponsored by Park United Methodist Church and winners were announced Saturday.
Friday and Saturday events were held at the Lowndes County Civic Center with more than 30 vendors and 200 community members in attendance, according to organizers.
Bishop Henry Williams of Word of Oasis began the program Friday by presenting Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, Southside Library Boosters chair, with a $3,030 donation.
Williams said, “We celebrate you, Dr. Blake, for your service and dedication to the boosters, along with all its members and Word of Oasis would like to ensure that you all continue to do great work in the community.”
Acting for Christ Theater Group closed the program with a skit highlighting the importance of voting and the rights that African Americans fought to gain and maintain the right to vote.
“We would like to dedicate this skit to the late City Councilman Joseph 'Sonny' Vickers, who was a strong advocate for voting rights,” Caterina Orr, director, said.
Vickers passed away last week.
Saturday, the ceremony opened with a proclamation presented by the City of Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter to the Southside Library Boosters commemorating the 30th anniversary of the local Juneteenth observance and Southside Library.
“This year’s celebration has been a rewarding experience. We were able to get more people involved all around the community,” Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, event organizer, said. “Showcasing Black-owned businesses on Tuesday, having our Book-Yard BBQ to support the Southside Library and the finale of our Juneteenth celebration has been nothing short of amazing.”
The celebration closed with a Freedom Fest featuring local performers and a live band.
