VALDOSTA – In the midst of a pandemic, organizers of the Juneteenth observations believe the community “needs a reason to celebrate.”
Juneteenth is recognized nationally on June 19 and marks the 1865 independence of Texan slaves and more generally the emancipation of African slaves in the South.
This independence came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery, according to organizers.
The Southside Library Boosters, along with others, have scheduled a lineup of events from June 16-20.
After proposing a cancellation, boosters chair Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake said organizers saw it as necessary to observe the importance of Juneteenth – freedom.
“Juneteenth for this community is a form of reunion — family and friends have an opportunity to gather, reflect and have good fellowship,” she said. “We are encouraging those who come out to come protected as we will make every possible effort to work on social distancing.”
Blake said it is the hope of organizers that events provide encouragement and a warm, friendly environment focusing on positivity.
"We want to promote togetherness and an opportunity to promote unity,” she said. “We still felt the need to educate our community.”
First in the lineup is Black Tuesday slated for Tuesday, June 16. People are asked to support black-owned businesses and restaurants. They are asked to wear black clothing.
Blake said the purpose of Black Tuesday is to shift focus to businesses that need support and to spotlight businesses that otherwise go unknown.
Anyone participating in Black Tuesday is requested to post a photo to the Boosters Facebook page. A list of black-owned restaurants will also be posted on the group’s Facebook.
The Transformation and Unity movement sponsors a prayer vigil 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Lowndes County Courthouse square.
The vigil serves as an opportunity for residents to unite and pray for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and “the course of events that have happened recently,” Blake said.
“The overall goal is to encourage, uplift and to help bring about healing and a culture of unity in our community,” she said.
Pastor Martin Collins of Image of God Ministries said the movement derived out of a “desire to be co-laborers with Jesus,” to transform heart and to develop unity.
Signs will be available and contemporary worship music will be played, he said. Masks are encouraged.
At 7 p.m., June 19, the film “Just Mercy” will be shown on the big screen during a drive-in movie night in the Lee Street lot near Valdosta City Hall.
“Just Mercy” was chosen because it’s interesting, worthy, thought-provoking and gives hope for justice in the community, state and country, Blake said.
“However, we do need patience and a willingness to work to make a difference,” she said. “We want to show there is hope, things do change and things can get better for everyone.”
Social distancing will be practiced. People can bring chairs, blankets or set up a picnic. They can also remain in their cars if they choose.
Vendors are being accepted for information booths.
A tailgate and fireworks conclude the Juneteenth observation at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center, 1708 W. Gordon St.
Vendors are being accepted for the tailgate which starts at noon. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. When Leaders Meet sponsors the event.
More information about vendor opportunities can be gathered by calling (229) 460-9019.
