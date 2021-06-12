Juneteenth events mark emancipation

VALDOSTA – Juneteenth has been referred to as African-Americans’ Fourth of July — the date recognized by many as the day slavery ended in the South.
Valdosta-Lowndes County has several activities planned this week to commemorate the area’s 24th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.
Southside Library Boosters will present the 29th annual local observance of Juneteenth, June 15, 18, 19.
Scheduled events include:
– June 15, Black Tuesday: "Support Black-owned businesses – shop, eat, support," organizers said in a statement. Check out Southside Boosters’ Facebook page for listings.
– 9 p.m. Friday, June 18: Movie Night, 1708 W. Gordon St.: Free Admission. "Bring chairs and blankets (food vendor available). 8:30 p.m.: "Model your 'best' African attire," organizers said.
– 12-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19: Juneteenth Festival, 1708 W. Gordon St.: 10 a.m., booth set-up. "There will be music, entertainment, vendors and information, booths, food trucks, raffles and giveaways. Come learn, have Fun. Freedom Fest, 8 p.m., live music. Fireworks 9 p.m.
Text JUNETEENTH21 to 56525 for updates, organizers said.
June 19 is also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, or National Freedom Day.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth’s origins stem back to the end of the Civil War, according to the day's history.
On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas, to take possession of the state and enforce the emancipation of its slaves.
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Granger announced. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”
Two and a half years earlier, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. The proclamation did not change anything in Texas because the Union did not have the troops to enforce it. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s April 1865 surrender and Granger’s arrival in Texas changed the status.
