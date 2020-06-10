VALDOSTA — Southside Library Boosters will sponsor the 28th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.
The event will be held Tuesday, June 16, and Friday, June 19.
On Tuesday, June 16, the theme will be “Black Tuesday,” organizers said in a statement. The Southside Library Boosters committee ask the community to “Wear Black,” "Eat Black,” "Buy Black” by supporting local black-owned restaurants and businesses.
At 7 p.m. Friday, June 19th, there will be “Drive-In Movie Night” (location to be announced). Movie will be shown on a big screen, organizers said. Vendors are invited to come out and set up information booths. Families can bring chairs and blankets, and set up a picnic dinner, etc., or remain in their vehicles.
Organizers said they will strive to enforce social distancing.
For information about setting up booths, call (229) 460-9019.
