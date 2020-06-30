July 4 weather: Wet, white and blue

VALDOSTA — Get ready for a wet Fourth of July in South Georgia.
The National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta shows increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms for the next week, with an 80% chance of precipitation Friday — July 3, when many government and private offices will be closed — and Saturday, the actual Fourth of July itself.
The main culprit for the increased storm activity is a “poor excuse of a front” drifting south toward South Georgia, said Dave Powers, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Atmospheric ripples at the base of the frontal boundary will cause a “more active, wet pattern” for area weather, said Israel Gonzales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Additionally, an upper air disturbance moving east along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico could add more rain, Powers said.
“Instead of a brief shower, the weekend through Monday could see several hours of rain,” he said.
Daytime temperatures in the lower 90s should hold weeklong, according to the weather service’s forecast. Powers said highs should be only a degree or two higher than normal.
Neither forecaster expected widespread severe weather in the area this week. Gonzales said there was a “marginal” chance of harsh weather along the frontal boundary Wednesday, but it was more likely to hold closer to central Georgia. Powers said heavy rain would be more of a concern than high winds,
A dust cloud from the Saharan desert in Africa that had settled over the South and caused problems for people with respiratory illnesses has begun to dissipate, both forecasters said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
