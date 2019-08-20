LIVE OAK, Fla. – Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park hosts two Valdosta-based bands this weekend.
The bands are Jukebox Oldies and Soulshine in the music hall, park representatives said.
Jukebox Oldies gets the weekend underway Friday, Aug. 23, park representatives said. The band plays 1950s-90s.
"This band provides music from all genres for your dancing and listening pleasure," park representatives said. "Jukebox Oldies is well-known at the SOSMP, and its members love to please fans. Jukebox Oldies Band loves to play AM radio hits, primarily from the '60s. A few from the '50s-'90s are also on the play list.
The band lists its influences as the Beatles, B.B. King, Buddy Holly, Rolling Stones, Roy Orbison and The Tams, park representatives said.
Soulshine taks the stage Saturday, Aug. 24, in the music hall.
Band members say they feel right at home after playing at the SOSMP for several years. Playing music from all genres including country and Southern rock, park representatives said it is a jamming band.
The Fitzgerald-based band likes to say it’s the No. 1 party band in the South, park representatives said. Soulshine has been together since 2006 and "loves to get folks out on the dance floor," park representatives said.
Music hall doors open 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday night for dinner. Friday night special is always prime rib at regular price. Saturday specials are posted at the door. Free admission Friday and Saturday.
Start the weekend early with karaoke in the music hall from 7-10 p.m. every Thursday night with Ted McMullen. Bring your own CD or Ted likely has your music if you would like to perform. Dancing is highly encouraged! Doors open Thursday night at 5 p.m. for dinner. Come on out, you will make lifetime friends, enjoy the evening, dance and just have a great evening.
More information, call the park (386) 364-1683, email spirit@musicliveshere.com or go to www.musicliveshere.com. The SOSMP is located 4.5 miles south of Interstate 75 and 4.5 miles north of Interstate 10 at the beautiful Suwannee River off US 129 at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak, Fla.
