ATLANTA — Georgia’s judicial state of emergency has been extended again, meaning trials will remain on hold through June 12, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced the extension Monday. The emergency, declared March 14, was originally supposed to expire April 13 before the chief justice extended it into May.
Under the new extension order, all criminal and civil jury trials will continue to be suspended, and courts will be barred from summoning and impaneling new trial and grand juries, according to a statement from the Georgia Supreme Court.
“The courts are different from most private establishments and public places in that we compel people to attend court proceedings, and that requires us to be extra cautious,” Melton said.
Since the first emergency order March 14, the chief justice has required Georgia courts to remain open to handle critical and essential court services. Under the new extension order, courts will be urged to develop plans for building back non-critical operations that can be conducted remotely by videoconferencing or by maintaining adherence to public health guidelines.
The chief justice will create a special task force to assist courts in conducting remote proceedings and to develop plans for the safe resumption of more extensive in-court proceedings, including jury trials and grand jury proceedings, according to the statement.
