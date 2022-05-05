VALDOSTA – People often turned to H. Arthur "Mac" McLane for leadership and advice that went far beyond his role as a Southern Circuit judge and many years past his retirement from that role.
McLane was often moved by a situation or something he read and he would offer suggestions, corrections and thoughts through a phone call, a voice mail, email or note on a variety of subjects to an untold number of people in the five South Georgia counties of the Southern Judicial Circuit and across the state.
McLane passed away earlier this week. He was 83 years old.
He once described being a judge as "living in a fish bowl." Most people knew who he was or recognized him everywhere he went locally, and people watched how he acted in public, he said in a past interview with The Valdosta Daily Times.
"It never fails when I'm going out somewhere that someone doesn't say, 'Judge McLane,'" he said, "or they ask, 'Aren't you Judge McLane?' I'm always tempted to ask them, 'Who wants to know?'"
Instead, he accepted the role graciously and fully. If recognized for his support of an arts event, he rose from his chair in a large audience, gave a magnanimous wave then sat back down. Speaking at celebratory events, he joked and smiled with a twinkle in his eye. On more serious occasions, he spoke in a straight-forward manner with unwavering eyes.
As a superior court judge for more than a quarter century and a state court judge for 10 years, McLane made many hard decisions. As a person, he said in a past interview, he couldn't help but feel empathy for a family in his courtroom watching a young man going to jail, or a mother's sobs as the son she once brought home as a young baby with such hopes for his future is sentenced as a man to life in prison.
Though difficult, he said he treated his position with respect. He could not let emotions affect his job as judge. He said he viewed his job as dealing with the person "who has made wrong choices. ... My job is to make sure I am representing the system. I have to make sure I am mentally able to do my job and deal with the emotional consequences later on."
H. Arthur McLane was born April 2, 1939, into a well-known Valdosta family with a well-known family business.
His parents were Carson and Philena McLane. His father was the name in Carson McLane Funeral Home.
Carson McLane stressed the importance of education to his son. Once, when a young Mac McLane may have been goofing off and not giving his studies the proper attention, Carson McLane arranged for his son to spend a day cropping tobacco, a job that stressed the importance of school and making good grades. Mac McLane said the experience put him back on track with his classes.
He still worked as a teenager. He worked as a handyman with Luke's clothing store. He sold donuts at the tobacco warehouse. He spent Saturdays working at the funeral home, washing the ambulances and hearses but he never felt a calling to enter the family business.
"Dad always referred to his occupation as a ministry rather than a business," Judge McLane said, adding at the time that his relatives with Carson McLane Funeral Home feel the same way. "They have a lot more patience and serenity about their spirits. ... I also feel that being a judge is like a ministry but mine is more secular and pragmatic."
But as a teenager, he weighed studying medicine.
Graduating from Valdosta High School in 1957, he attended Emory University where he graduated in 1961.
On June 17, that same year, he married Jane Campbell Bennet of Quitman. Her family had attorneys who impressed the young Mac McLane. He entered law school at the University of Georgia, graduating in the top 10% of his class in 1964.
He returned to Valdosta where he served as county attorney for Lowndes County from 1966-72, before becoming a part-time state court judge in 1974.
By the time he was tapped to fill an uncompleted term as superior court judge in the Southern Judicial Circuit in July 1983, McLane was 44 years old. He'd returned from college almost 20 years earlier, working as an attorney and state court judge. He and Jane had two children, Mary and Paul.
Still, some local folks remembered the new superior court judge as the young man who once raced up and down the street, as the teen who sold donuts, as a child growing up in Valdosta. Some remembered him as the son of Carson and Philena McLane, or as the teenager who was a charter member in the 1950s organization of Park Avenue United Methodist Church.
McLane said there were advantages and disadvantages to becoming a judge or rising to any position in one's hometown. Some people can't believe you have become a judge while some aren't surprised by it and support you, he said.
"I also had the advantage of coming from a good family," he said in a past interview. "Coming from good stock. People remember that."
In 1984, he was elected superior court judge and was reelected, always unopposed, to several consecutive terms. He retired as the circuit's chief judge in December 2008.
While his presence was integral in superior courtrooms throughout South Georgia, McLane was also involved in numerous organizations throughout the community.
He has served as a member of Valdosta Rotary Club, the Valdosta Symphony Board and the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch executive board. He was a leading proponent for the judicial complex in Downtown Valdosta, which was named for him in 2011.
"The ultimate survival of the legal system is not in the Supreme Court or the state Supreme Court," McLane said, "but in the recorders courts, the state courts, the superior courts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.