VALDOSTA – Senior Southern Circuit Judge H. Arthur McLane has withdrawn his name from a three-person panel evaluating an ethics complaint against Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.
Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber confirmed the information Friday, saying McLane declined the offer earlier this week because of health concerns.
Valdosta City Council approved McLane during its March 11 meeting. Barber said McLane declined a place on the board because he felt the ethics board would require more than he could offer at this time.
The two previously selected ethics panel members nominated McLane for the position.
Jim Tunison, a former Southern Circuit judge, and Robert Jefferson have already selected Richard Shelton, an attorney and former solicitor general, as their recommendation for McLane’s replacement.
City Council is set to take a vote on the matter at its March 25 meeting.
A coalition of four organizations — the Mary Turner Project, NAACP Lowndes Chapter, Concerned Clergies of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes Community Alliance — filed the ethics complaint Feb. 15, saying the mayor would not listen to their concerns.
The complaint, signed by Dr. Mark Patrick George, the Rev. Darren Neal, Dr. Bruce Francis and Jimmy Boyd representing the respective organizations, claims Matheson “demonstrated that he is incapable of, and/or uninterested in, representing all citizens of Valdosta equally” in presenting himself as the Valdosta mayor on his weekday radio show Talk 92.1.
The complaint alleges the on-air rhetoric “regularly disseminates inaccurate, divisive, and inflammatory claims that often demonize local citizens and political viewpoints that differ from his own.”
The coalition has called for Matheson’s ouster, saying he violated city ethics codes.
In creating a panel, City Council selects one member – in this case, Jefferson, and the mayor selects a member – in this case, Tunison. Then the two selected members select and recommend the third member.
