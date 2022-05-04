VALDOSTA – The Honorable H. Arthur “Mac” McLane, retired chief superior court judge for the Southern Judicial Circuit, passed away Tuesday.
McLane was born on April 2, 1939 in Valdosta, Georgia to Carson H. and Philena (Tyson) McLane and attended Valdosta High School. He started his educational career pursuing his Bachelor’s of Arts, graduating in 1961. He immediately continued his law education at the University of Georgia, being admitted to the Georgia bar in 1963 and officially obtaining his degree in 1964.
McLane then spent the next 10 years specializing in various areas of law, including government, civil and human rights, general practice and labor law. By 1974, he became a judge of the State Court of Lowndes County and held that post until 1983, when he was elected to serve as a chief judge. He remained with the circuit for 35 year until his retirement in 2008.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said McLane’s contributions to the community have been “truly invaluable.”
“I’ve known Mac all my life. He was a wonderful man; very smart. He helped the community in and out of the courtroom, especially through the Symphony. I can’t really say enough about him. I’m gonna miss his wisdom very much,” he said.
Aside from his achievements in the courtroom. McLane was a member of Park Avenue Methodist Church in Valdosta, where he served on many committees. He was also the president of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta Rotary Club and the Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia while serving on the board of the Valdosta Symphony, his passion project.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
