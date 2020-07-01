Judge dismisses latest KJ lawsuit

VALDOSTA — A federal court has dismissed the latest lawsuit in the long-running Kendrick “KJ” Johnson legal saga.
Senior Judge Hugh Lawson of the Middle District of Georgia dismissed the case Wednesday, saying the Johnson family and their lawyer had shown no “good cause” for a lengthy delay in serving papers on the defendants in the case.
It was the latest twist in the long-running courtroom drama of the Lowndes High School student who died in 2013. KJ’s body was found upside-down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013. Officials ruled the death an accident, but the Johnson family has long claimed foul play. They have filed multiple lawsuits against dozens of defendants through the years, winning none of them.
In 2017, the Johnsons were ordered to pay almost $300,000 in attorney’s fees and court costs for the defendants. Jim Elliott, an attorney who has represented defendants in past KJ lawsuits, says none of the money owed has been paid.
Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson, the parents of Kendrick Johnson, filed the latest lawsuit Jan. 9, naming an FBI agent and his sons, Lowndes School Superintendent Wes Taylor, former Lowndes County Sheriff Chris Prine, Lowndes County sheriff's officer Stryde Jones, Stephen Owens, the owner of a transport service, Lowndes County as a whole, medical examiner Mary Anne Gaffney-Kraft and Rodney Brian, a death investigator for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as defendants.
On June 1, Judge Lawson ordered the Johnsons and their lawyer to explain why it had taken so long to serve papers on the defendants or have the lawsuit thrown out.
“Plaintiffs waited just shy of thee months before requesting that summons issue for each Defendant on March 3, 2020 … As of this date (June 1), the docket reflects that plaintiffs have not yet served Defendants pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 4(m),” Lawson’s order stated.
When a federal lawsuit is filed, plaintiffs have 90 days to serve papers on defendants or the case is dismissed unless they can show a good reason for the delay, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.
According to Judge Lawson, as of June 8, 152 days after the lawsuit was filed, “Plaintiffs had yet to complete service.”
Chevene B. King Jr., the Johnson family’s longtime lawyer, responded to the court order, saying he was attempting to locate some of the defendants.
King also said in his filing that he had been told in March that, “because of his age and health history,” he was at high risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since he lives in Albany, a “hotspot” for the pandemic, he had been hampered in the service process.
In the ruling Wednesday, Lawson said the explanation came up short.
“Counsel has not otherwise explained the delay in arranging for service prior to the declaration of the state of (pandemic) emergency, nor has he shown specifically how the pandemic has impeded his efforts to serve Defendants,” the ruling states.
Lawson’s ruling also says King failed to mention when he hired the investigator to find the defendants, nor explained “why he neglected to serve the other eight Defendants named in the lawsuit prior to the expiration of the 90-day period for service."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
