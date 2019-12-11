Judge advises Xccelerator members

VALDOSTA — As part of their program, participants in Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator were introduced to Judge Detria Carter Powell of Lowndes County Probate Court recently.
She spoke about legal issues to consider when someone passes on, specifically as it relates to the deceased person’s estate – legal rights, interests and entitlements to property of any kind.
Powell said her office receives about 10 petitions per day to probate wills.
Participants interacted as Powell explored the legal implications of not having a last will and testament completed in the event of a death, Xxcelerator representatives said. The goal of the visit was to discuss the benefits concerns, and consequences Powell manages in probate court and present the fundamentals to consider related to a last will and testament in order to take action.
“Identity who you want to receive your estate,” she said. “As a judge, I have to make these decisions for you. Why should I have to make these decisions for you when you have the opportunity to make the decision right now?”
She provided several recommendations that may not have otherwise been discovered until their families experience internal conflict in probate court.
“With your bank account, life insurance policy, investments and 401k, if you do not list a beneficiary, these assets go to your estate. If you do not have a will, those assets will pay out to all of your heirs, including spouse and children, even the ones that did not take care of you,” Powell said.
She suggested speaking to an attorney to develop a last will and testament and Powell recommended individuals go to their bank and identify a payable on death individual, which allows the identified person to have access to any and all accounts of the incapacitated owner, representatives said.
The participants learned if there is no will in place and there is a spouse, the spouse gets no less than one-third of the estate and has to divide everything else with the children and potentially stepchildren.
“If you have a lot of children, stepchildren and a spouse, it is OK to gather everyone around and discuss your last will and testament; who is going to be the executor, who is going to get the house, the car and the jewelry,” Powell said.
Powell shared a substantial benefit related to trusts with the group.
“If you have a trust, you can avoid all those legal fees to go through probate court,” she said.
Powell’s final verdict: “Pay a little money to an attorney and do it the legal way and the right way. Each state has different requirements, and you want to be able to comply with those state requirements. Get an attorney to prepare your last will and testament.”
“It was an honor to have this discussion with Judge Powell," DeWayne Johnson, Xxcelerator program director, said. "The Community Xccelerator relies on the generosity of presenters and of sponsors; people who identify with empowerment, like Judge Powell, and those who want to support others navigating subjects that are rarely discussed within households or schools.”
According to organizers, more than 25 local experts will become involved with the Community Xccelerator during the course of the 20-session program. Participants have the opportunity to attend sessions that place them directly in front of local experts and influencers, "giving them a unique opportunity and connection that inspires them to take their action."
Visit www.bbefoundation.org for more information about how to get involved with the Community Xccelerator.
