VALDOSTA — Nine students in Valdosta State University's JOUR 3080: Editing for Publications course, including Kasmira Smith of Sparks, have earned the coveted Poynter ACES Certificate in Editing.
Smith anticipates earning a bachelor of arts in English with a concentration in journalism from VSU in May 2022, college officials said in a statement. She joined the writing staff of On Tap, a student-run magazine at VSU, in spring 2020.
Smith said she hopes to use her hard-earned Poynter credentials to help make her career dreams a reality.
"I aim to earn a writing or social media position with a nonprofit organization or online publication," she said.
Poynter, a global leader in journalism education, partnered with ACES: The Society for Editing to give students the opportunity to learn and demonstrate their editing prowess.
"What's remarkable is that nearly two-thirds of the students in the class were able to complete this certificate during the middle of a pandemic – no small feat," said Dr. Pat Miller, journalism adviser and professor of English who teaches JOUR 3080. "Beyond the editing skills they learned, these students showed remarkable self-discipline and tenacity."
"We are very proud of the nine students, including Kasmira, who went above and beyond the normal class expectations to complete the Poynter ACES Certificate in Editing," added Dr. James LaPlant, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at VSU. "The commitment to excellence by these students in their field of study reflects our college-wide emphasis on the powerful benefits of experiential learning. These students are a role model for others in the college."
The Poynter collaboration represents one of many options students are exposed to while pursuing a degree at VSU.
"This certificate is just one of the 'value-added' opportunities students can take advantage of in nearly every journalism course," Miller said. "Other examples might include the opportunity to present at state and national conferences or to publish in professional outlets."
