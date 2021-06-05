JOJO'S CHILDREN'S BOOKS: Tap the Magic Tree: Christie Matheson

This book was chosen by a 4-year-old, that goes by JoJo! She was interviewed by her mom.
Why do you like this book? “It is magical but actually not because it is just book pages.”
What does this book teach you? “Seasons and apple trees!”
What is your favorite season? “Christmas and that is the same as winter. Didn’t you know?”
What age do you suggest this book for? “All ages!!!!!”
How are apple trees made? “Seeds and leaves and flowers.”
Where can you find this book? “At the store.”
What do you want to say to everyone who reads this review? “It is the goodest book in the world!”
Our family enjoys this book. We got it as a gift but you can order it from Amazon or borrow it from the local library. This book is interactive and goes through the seasons. It explains the changes in an apple tree!
This book was reviewed by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta with typing assistance from her Mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.