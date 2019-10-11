ATLANTA — Friday, the family of Kendrick "KJ" Johnson held a press conference in Atlanta, asking that a federal investigation into their son's 2013 death at Lowndes High School be reopened, according to Atlanta media outlets.
Kendrick Johnson's body was found in a rolled-up gym mat at the school. Official investigations ruled his death an accident; his family has long contended he was murdered.
"Some reasons why we’re calling for the reopening on the federal level is because of the unethical behavior to put it lightly on behalf of the federal government," said Marcus Coleman, founder of Save OurSelves and representative for the family, according to Atlanta television station WXIA.
"The FBI and Department of Justice and other branches of government definitely have corruption running through them," Coleman said.
The Johnsons have long contended an FBI agent's sons, who attended LHS, were connected to the death.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
